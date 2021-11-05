Mileide Mihaile’s mother says why she doesn’t want to tell daughter about cancer – Entertainment

Doralice dos Santos Oliveira, mother of Mileide Mihaile, influencer confined to The Farm 13, posted a video, this Friday (5), on her daughter’s social networks to talk about the uterine cancer you recently discovered. In the recording, she also explains that she asked Mileide’s team not to inform her about the disease, as she wants her daughter to remain on the reality show.

“My daughter traveled to The farm and after about 10 days I had a bleeding, I went to the emergency room, took a medicine and went for the exam. The doctor found it to be cancer, but these alarming things weren’t there, but cancer is always serious, it’s not a joke. Now, I’m going to run after the cure. I went ahead, took several tests, found a wonderful doctor and did everything necessary in these cases. My case is not surgical. I have to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy. God willing, when she leaves, I’ll be finishing the treatment and I’ll tell her everything,” she began.

Then Doralice explained why she chose not to inform her daughter about the disease. “I begged and asked all the people who work with her to never leak [a notícia sobre o câncer] because I don’t want to disturb my daughter. What I most want is to see my champion daughter. I was here strong, but yesterday I saw my daughter crying in that corner and my heart is bleeding. We have a very strong connection and I think she is feeling that things are not so good around here,” she said tearfully.

Confident, Mileide’s mother said she was hopeful with the treatment and believes she will overcome the disease. “I’m going to win. I’m not afraid, I’ve never felt it, I haven’t cried any tears [desde que soube da doença], but now I felt it for her, because I saw her crying out of the blue”.

Finally, she spoke again about her dream of seeing her daughter win the show. “My daughter is a resilient, educated, calm, coherent person who lives up to her name. Everything I taught her, I’m seeing her sprout inside that house. She’s a woman who can take the hit, that’s why I want to see her follow this path to the end. I want Brazil to recognize who Mileide Mihaile is, because she is not a woman who came from so-and-so. She is a woman prepared for the world, for life, for work and for whatever comes, ” completed.

Watch the video: