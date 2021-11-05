Mileide’s family decides to hide cancer from A Fazenda’s mother’s mother 13 · TV News

Doralice dos Santos Oliveira, Mileide Mihaile’s mother, was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Despite the delicate moment, she chose to hide the information from her daughter, who is confined in A Fazenda 13. “I chose to communicate it personally,” said the matriarch.

Information about the disease was revealed by Leo Dias, columnist for Metrópoles, and confirmed by TV news. In a note sent to the report, the digital influencer’s team explained that Doralice’s health status is “reversible and controllable”. The disease was discovered in a routine examination.

According to the advisers of Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife, the child’s mother continues to take care of her health, taking all the necessary exams and transmitting positive energy so that her daughter remains firm and strong in the rural confinement.

“I, as a mother, feel proud and fulfilled seeing my family carry out the teachings I have passed on. I confess that it is a great happiness at this moment to see Brazil embrace Mileide, and that is why I chose to communicate her personally,” explained Doralice.

“I am grateful for the prayers and messages I have received in the last few hours,” concluded the matriarch.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

