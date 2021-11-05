Mileide’s mother chooses not to tell her daughter about cancer

According to a statement released by Mileide Mihaile’s team, the mother of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) participant Doralice was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Per hour, Doralice he chose to keep the news a secret and not inform his daughter, who is confined to the rural reality show, of her health condition.

According to the statement, the disease is reversible and controllable. Mileide’s mother is in stable health and is still undergoing tests.

Check out the press release in full:

According to the press office, the family of digital influencer and businesswoman Mileide Mihaile, currently a participant in the reality show A Fazenda, comes to the public to clarify the latest facts about the state of health of Doralice dos Santos Oliveira, Mileide’s mother.

Mileide was pre-confined for the reality show on September 3rd, losing access to her cell phone on September 8th, without any information about any change in her mother’s health status. When doing a routine exam, always advised by her daughter, Mrs. Doralice received confirmation that she had uterine cancer, although it was reversible and controllable. It was Doralice’s own decision to keep the news in the utmost secrecy to preserve the intimacy of the entire family and not cause any unnecessary inconvenience in a period that in itself is very troubled. Doralice continues to take exams and finds herself in a stable state of health, and transmitting positive energy to Mileide during her participation in the program.

Doralice added that she is very proud of her daughter’s trajectory in the game and seeing Brazil hug Mileide has been her great happiness.

As a mother, I feel proud and fulfilled watching my family carry out the teachings I passed on. I confess that I have been very happy at this moment to see Brazil embrace Mileide and, therefore, I chose to communicate her personally. Thank you for the prayers and messages I have received over the past few hours.