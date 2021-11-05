Mileide’s mother has cancer, and the peoa’s team doesn’t notify Record

The Leo Dias column found that Mileide Mihaile’s mother, Doralice, was diagnosed with uterine cancer and that the dancer and digital influencer’s press office is reluctant to inform Record TV. The peoa’s team wants that the decision to continue or not on the reality show does not have to come from the participant of A Fazenda 13.

Doralice Mihaile has been undergoing treatment for a few weeks at the Integrated Regional Oncology Center (CRIO), in Fortaleza (Ceará), after discovering a tumor in the cervix at an advanced stage. The Center performs approximately 20 thousand oncologic consultations per month, with 85% of patients assisted by the SUS.

Record does not officially speak out, but sources within the rural reality ensure that none of Mileide Mihaile’s team sought out the station to report on her mother’s health condition.