Minerva (BEEF3) has profit 24% higher, of R$72.4m, in the 3rd quarter; revenue rises 43%

SÃO PAULO – Minerva (BEEF3) recorded net income of R$72.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, 24% higher than the R$58.3 million recorded in the same period of 2020.

The advance follows, in large part, the net revenue of the food company, which grew 43.4% on the same basis, going from R$ 5.1 billion to R$ 7.3 billion.

Despite the revenue advance, Ebitda did not grow in the same proportion, growing 16.9%, reaching R$ 648.1 million – even so, it reached a record number for the period of one quarter.

Revenue growth is driven by foreign market

Minerva’s revenue growth, according to the document published last Thursday (4), was mainly driven by the advance in sales of Athenas Foods.

Athena Foods, Minerva’s arm that produces in other Latin American countries (Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay), saw its sales volume grow 37% compared to the third quarter of 2020, reaching 179.4 thousand tons.

Meanwhile, the volume produced by Indústria Brasil, Minerva’s arm in the country, dropped 16.8%, reaching 118.1 thousand tons.

The increase in production by Athena Foods and the decrease in domestic production are explained by the devaluation of the Real in the period, which made meat more expensive in Brazil, reducing the purchasing power of the domestic market, and also by the blocking in China of the import of part Brazilian production, due to cases of mad cow. These cases led the company to increase its production in the other countries in which it operates in Latin America.

Athena Foods was highlighted and recorded an increase of 82.3% in its revenue, with its produced volume growing 37%.

The Brazilian production arm of Minerva, in addition to the drop in sales, saw the share of its revenue from exports increase 11.6% on an annual basis, reaching R$1.9 billion. Revenue from the domestic market, due to the higher price of meat, advanced 19%, reaching R$ 1.1 billion.

Minerva’s costs accompany volume growth

On a consolidated basis, the cost of goods sold was R$6.1 billion, compared to R$5.2 billion in the same period in 2020. Selling, general and administrative expenses were R$502.2 million, compared to R$ 377.9 million.

These increases, driven by higher volumes sold, however, were diluted with revenue growth: Minerva’s gross margin (discounting product costs) increased 0.5 percentage points, to 17%. The Ebitda margin, which includes selling, general and administrative expenses, was stable in the period, at 8.8%.

Finally, Minerva recorded a negative financial result of R$464 million, 44% higher than the R$382.3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The company explains that the devaluation of the Real against the US dollar negatively impacted this part of the balance sheet, since R$9.8 billion of its gross debt, which is R$13.4 billion, is issued in the US currency.

Minerva closes the third quarter with net cash of R$ 8 billion and net debt of R$ 5.5 billion, with its leverage – measured by the ratio between debt and Ebitda – stable in the annual comparison at a multiple of 2.4.

