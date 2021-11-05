Minerva’s profit advances 24% in the 3rd quarter; sees record revenue and Ebitda with Athena

THE Minerva Foods (BEEF3), the largest exporter of beef in South America, reported net income of 72.4 million reais for the third quarter, up 24% from the same period last year, driven by the performance of Athena Foods’ operations, which compensated the recent suspension of exports of the protein of the Brazil to China, the company said on Thursday.

Profit before fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached 648.1 million reais, an increase of 16.9% year on year and a record for the period.

In the same line, the net revenue for the third quarter was also a record for the period, totaling 7.36 billion reais, an increase of 43.4% boosted by sales from the foreign market.

Between the months of July and August, Minerva had a positive performance both in Brazil and in Athena’s South American operations.

In September, the announcement of the Chinese embargo on Brazilian beef, motivated by two atypical cases of the disease “mad cow disease”, led to a monthly decline of 30% to 35% in the company’s revenue in Brazil, but which was offset by the performance of Athena, Minerva CFO Edison Ticle told reporters.

“We had a record Ebitda… and even with the volumes falling in Brazil, we managed to make a beautiful growth in revenue… that means that if we didn’t have the China issue, the performance would be even better”, he said in a videoconference.

After the embargo, the Chinese demand that would be met by the unit in Brazil was transferred to Athena’s operations in Uruguay and Argentina.

Minerva CEO Fernando Galletti de Queiroz added that China’s embargo and its 60-day extension were a “big surprise”.

For Queiroz, there was a very large increase in Chinese domestic prices, with demand elasticity. “This shows that Southeast Asia and China had very strong changes in consumption habits,” he said, which influences exports.

However, even if the Chinese maintain the embargo throughout the fourth quarter, Ticle believes that Minerva may have results equal to or even better than those registered in the third quarter, again supported by Athena.

In the third quarter, Athena slaughter increased 44.1%, to 592.1 thousand head, against an 11.2% drop in Minerva slaughter in Brazil, to 358.2 thousand head. In sales volume, Athena advanced 37% in the period, while the Brazilian unit fell 16.8%.

Ticle also pointed out that the drop in the bovine at sign coming in the wake of the Chinese suspension contributed to improve the company’s margins in Brazil in October.

Dividends

In this scenario, Minerva announced the distribution of interim dividends in the global amount of 200 million reais, or approximately 0.35 reais per share, which represents 45% of accumulated earnings in the first nine months of 2021.

The company also said that, considering the proceeds paid in the current year, a total of 603.6 million reais, or 1.12 reais/share, a ‘Dividend yield’ of approximately 12% was achieved.

See the result below: