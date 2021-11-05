Miranda shows optimism with Rogério Ceni: “The team has been growing a lot”

Miranda was all praise for the work of Rogério Ceni after another victory in the Brazilian Championship. After the triumph over Internacional, by 1-0, Tricolor is back to the duel with Bahia, away from home, and the team captain is optimistic about the prospects of São Paulo in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

“The team has been growing a lot. We are working hard on a daily basis and this is reflected in the field. We see the team playing safer, more organized, creating great opportunities”, Miranda told spfctv.

The great mission of São Paulo this weekend is to be more lethal. Against Inter, the team once again created several scoring opportunities, but ended up swinging the net only once.

“Certainly, we wanted a broader scoreboard, but the result was fair, and it gives us confidence to keep fighting, to keep believing, because we are looking for a higher place in the standings”, completed Miranda.

In 12th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 37 points, São Paulo still dreams of a place in the next Libertadores. But, for that, it is necessary to pack a streak of victories in the competition.

“São Paulo, as a great club, regardless of playing indoors or away from home, has to propose the game, have control of the match. That’s our goal, getting three points every game. We are going in search of the three points on this trip and we hope to return with them”, concluded the defender.

