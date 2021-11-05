MIUI beta: Xiaomi launches “side panel” for quick access to tools

Xiaomi is the only Android manufacturer that releases weekly beta builds of the MIUI interface, based on Google’s operating system. Expectations for version 13 stable are high, as the company promises several improvements.

While the launch does not take place, the brand continues testing new features; one of these new features may be the “Smart toolbox”, which was recently added to MIUI’s beta channel.

This feature is already seen on devices from other brands. With the introduction of curved displays like the one used on the Galaxy S10, Samsung started to offer the so-called “Edge panel” or “Edge panel” in the One UI of its main smartphones.

This helps users pin certain applications and functions for quick access to this side menu. OPPO calls this function “Smart Sidebar 2.0” in ColorOS 12.