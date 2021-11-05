MIUI beta: Xiaomi launches “side panel” for quick access to tools

Xiaomi is the only Android manufacturer that releases weekly beta builds of the MIUI interface, based on Google’s operating system. Expectations for version 13 stable are high, as the company promises several improvements.
While the launch does not take place, the brand continues testing new features; one of these new features may be the “Smart toolbox”, which was recently added to MIUI’s beta channel.
This feature is already seen on devices from other brands. With the introduction of curved displays like the one used on the Galaxy S10, Samsung started to offer the so-called “Edge panel” or “Edge panel” in the One UI of its main smartphones.
This helps users pin certain applications and functions for quick access to this side menu. OPPO calls this function “Smart Sidebar 2.0” in ColorOS 12.
The “Smart toolbox” feature works similarly to other Chinese OEMs. Users have three options to choose from: they can access this toolbox at all times, during gameplay or during video playback.
If the option is always selected, users can quickly access pinned apps. For the other two options, the toolbox will show features related to games and videos, as well as apps with pinouts.
The feature is currently in its early stage, but it could eventually get “smarter” as the OPPO implementation. For example, ColorOS 12’s Smart Sidebar 2.0 is able to show tools based on different usage scenarios.
Xiaomi is known for copying resources faster than other companies. But for the first time, it’s the last to introduce a feature that’s available on almost every Android phone.
What did you think of this news? Would you like it to be implemented on the stable MIUI? Tell us your opinion in the comments!