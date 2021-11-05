mobile game will close in January

Seen by many experts as a powerful successor to the phenomenon Pokemon Go, the augmented reality game Harry Potter Wizards Unite, also from producer Niantic, will close on January 31st. The announcement was made by the company on the game’s official website, last Tuesday (2).

The justification is that the creators had always foreseen only two years of storytelling and interaction – which obviously sounds like bullshit. Every company prefers to create products that have longevity and generate profits for many years.

Most likely, the game is no longer so successful and is no longer worth its costs. At the time of release, the wizarding saga fan community was quite disappointed by Wizards Unite’s mechanics and demands.

As of December 6th, it will be removed from the Google Play, App Store and Galaxy Store stores, and will no longer allow for internal purchases.

As a farewell, the developers are offering various rewards to fans who still play faithfully. Among other perks, the daily quests will have better rewards, there will be no more gift limit that can be opened per day and Barrufio’s Brain Elixir potion will get three times more XP. Check out the complete list of changes on the site.

