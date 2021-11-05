Model Carol Tozaki reports having suffered racism in a luxury mall in SP | São Paulo

Carol said she lives in London, England, and was “overjoyed” to be in São Paulo, until, on Wednesday (3), she went to the mall in the West Zone of São Paulo to buy a leather jacket and felt “coerced” by its color.

“I love São Paulo, but I don’t want to stay here and live here, because people here are very racist and prejudiced. It doesn’t matter if you have money and if you have the conditions,” she said on social networks.

“You may be able to come here, to buy, you may have an expensive purse, an expensive watch, which will look strange to you,” stated the model. According to the published report, security guards at the establishment looked “strange” at her.

Carol said that when she was observed, she wondered whether they were admiring her for her beauty or for some other reason. “I was thinking: do you think I’m so beautiful? I felt really bad, they really ruined my day,” he said.

“I needed to buy a leather jacket and I joined the Animale brand, which I love, and I felt the displeasure of being underserved because, in their minds, they thought I couldn’t buy it,” Carol reported, noting that she was not well received. and that the saleswomen “kept looking up and down” at her.

“This is one of the reasons why Brazil does not move forward, because there is a lot of prejudice. And that is very sad. I was very sad, because a country with so much miscegenation, which had everything to be a first world country, has that. People here are prejudiced. No matter where you come from, they will judge you by your skin and the way you are dressed,” she said.

O g1 asked for the position of Shopping Iguatemi and Animale store, but until the last update of this article, there had been no return.

Other news about racial discrimination in SP: