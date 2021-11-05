More than 30,000 supporters back. Corinthians profit from the return of the stars. Paulinho is another one – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

30,000 supporters back.

This is the main argument for Paulinho’s return to Corinthians.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves is euphoric.

Not only for the club to return to the level of more than 50 thousand member-fans. And also for the massive return of Corinthians fans to the stadium in Itaquera.

The reason is not that the pandemic has cooled.

He has four names: Roger Guedes, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian.

Following the old maxim of the eternal president Vicente Matheus: “To have money, Corinthians need stars. Nobody pays to see the head of catfish.”

Even with the huge debts, Duilio and former president Roberto de Andrade, who commands football, decided to hire renowned athletes. The profile was the same: with the level or history of the Brazilian team. And not affiliated with any club.

Expectations have changed radically.

If fear of relegation prevailed before, now there is almost certainty of classification for the Libertadores 2022.

Therefore, Paulinho will train again today with the Corinthians squad.

The 33-year-old has had a spectacular spell at the club. It was instrumental in Libertadores’ unprecedented achievement. And also in the 2012 world championship.

He went to Tottenham. Guangzhou Evergrande. He became the first player signed from China by Messi’s Barcelona. He returned to Guangzhou Evergrande. There was a lightning pass in Al-Ahli, in Saudi Arabia. But he didn’t adapt. He decided to return to Brazil.

Paulinho had a proposal from Grêmio, from Red Bull Bragantino.

But his desire was always to return to Corinthians.

He and the board will still deny, until the Brazilian finishes.

But they are already spoken.

If nothing exceptional happens, he will play again in the black and white shirt.

The directors want confirmation of the vacancy for Libertadores anyway.

They are already surveying the market.

The team will be reinforced in 2022.

The search is for a gunner.

Some names are already being analyzed.

Like Gilberto from Bahia.

And Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo.

But Duilio has already had the proof.

For Corinthians to get financially straightened out, it needs stars.

That’s why the doors are wide open for Paulinho…

