Mourão downplays Bolsonaro’s isolation in the G-20

Vice President Hamilton Mourão played down President Jair Bolsonaro’s isolation at the weekend’s G-20 summit in Rome, Italy. Despite Brazil’s importance on the international scene, the head of the Executive only participated in official bilateral meetings with the president of Italy, Sergio Matarella, and with the secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann.







President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourão 09/13/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

Asked about the lack of major formal meetings throughout the summit, Mourão came to Bolsonaro’s defense. “I don’t see it that way. The G-20 meeting is dense, there are technical discussions before. When the representatives of the twenty largest economies in the world meet, there is already a pre-prepared agenda,” said the vice president on Wednesday , on arrival at the Palace of the Palace. “This issue of bilateral meetings… I think that at that time this was not foreseen,” he added, then praising Bolsonaro’s speech at the summit. “I thought it was very good”.

During the G-20, Bolsonaro said he was unable to speak with US President Joe Biden, the most important leader in the world, throughout the event. The two have a distant relationship, especially after the chief executive, in an unusual gesture in the liturgy of international politics, declared his support for former US president Donald Trump, who was defeated by Biden. “He seems to be quite reserved for everyone,” the president said on Monday, when he revealed that he had stepped on the foot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Climate changes

Mourão also declared that Brazil is committed to complying with the pact signed in Glasgow, during the United Nations Climate Summit (COP-26), to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. “There will have to be adaptation, planning for this,” warned, however, the vice president.

In yet another sign of distancing from the government’s hard core, Mourão told journalists this morning that he was not aware of the resignation of the executive coordinator of the Brazilian Forum on Climate Change, Oswaldo dos Santos Lucon, which occurred yesterday, amidst COP- 26. To Estadão/Political Broadcast, Lucon stated that he left office due to lack of dialogue between the Executive and civil society.