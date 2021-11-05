Multishow scales make-out reality with Mion to hold BBB22’s yop · TV News

Multishow will bet on Marcos Mion to keep the paid channel’s audience high after the end of Big Brother Brasil 22. The station marked the debut of Túnel do Amor for the second half of april , right after the end of Globo’s reality show. The make-out format is one of the new features that the Caldeirão presenter will command in 2022.

In all, there will be 20 episodes shown with 26 minutes of art each. Multishow will show them at two times that are traditionally occupied by the BBB: 18:00 and 1:00 in the morning. Reruns throughout the lineup will also happen, and a marathon on Saturdays is planned for anyone who misses an episode in the regular airing.

The recordings will be finished later this month of November, and the Tunnel of Love will be on air until May. There is no forecast for the product to be shown on open TV for the time being. But if the results on pay TV are exciting, it could be discussed again next year.

Multishow bets on the reality check to be able to stay on top on pay TV. With Big Brother Brasil, Globo’s concert channel achieves its largest audiences in the year with a live 30-minute airing right after the program aired on open TV.

Just to get a sense of the power of the BBB, in the 2021 season, Multishow led the pay TV Ibope in 98 of the 100 days of reality TV with the live section. The climb in numbers was impressive. In a matter of five minutes, Multishow rose from 0.5 point to up to 8 rating points on average pay TV.

How is the Tunnel of Love?

O Túnel do Amor is an original format of Grupo Globo and a response to the success of MTV’s make-out realities, such as De Vacation Com o Ex and Rio Shore. In it, 20 friends are summoned and stay in two houses, which are separated only by a dark tunnel. If someone falls in love with someone else, the meetings can only take place in that location.

There are no limits for anyone who wants to fall in love with people in the same house or vice versa. The idea is to cause discord by the noblest feeling there is. It will be the first reality show that Marcos Mion will lead at Grupo Globo. In 2022, the presenter is also confirmed in charge of Caldeirão, on Saturday afternoons at the network.