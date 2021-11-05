Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh publish first photo of twin daughters and reveal names

posted on 11/04/2021 2:52 PM



(credit: Instagram/Reproduction)

Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh delighted internet users after publishing, for the first time, a photo of the twins on social networks, who were born at the end of last month. The new moms took the opportunity to tell the names of their daughters: Kim and Tiê.

“Whew.. Now yes! Kim and Tiê arrived revolutionizing. The mothers are on and bursting with love. Here’s our first family selfie. Text won’t roll because it’s time for the 4th feed of the day! Thanks for the love messages. and affection here, by e-mail and by zap”, they wrote.

The two took the opportunity to say that, despite the rush, they will try to answer all the affectionate comments soon: “Whenever we can, we’ll respond. The mother’s love is so much that just looking at them we see a heart. Drag it there for you to see that is not a mother thing”.

Babies are the result of an in vitro fertilization. Nanda and Lan Lahn announced and celebrated their pregnancy in June on social media. The new moms have been together for seven years and publicly took up romance in 2018.