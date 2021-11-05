Nanda Costa poses with his wife and their twin babies and says which is which

Actress Nanda Costa delighted when she appeared with her twin babies and his wife, percussionist Lan Lanh

The actress Nanda Costa he appeared in a rare and enchanting moment with his newborn twin daughters, little Kim and Tiê, and his wife, percussionist Lan Lanh. Nanda appeared nursing her twins sitting on the bed while Lan Lanh gave the actress water.

When showing the record, Lan Lanh put in the background the song “No Recreio” by Cássia Eller. She just put the excerpt of the song that said: “Drains by the liters, love”. In front of the image, Lan Lanh also wrote: “A break of a thousand measures of love”.

Many famous people were just praise for Nanda Costa, Lan Lanh and the twin daughters. Actress Ingra Lyberato commented: “The greatest delight in the world, breastfeed!”. Singer Marcela Brandão also said: “I can’t stand this quartet”. The presenter Juliana Sana also said: “And give him water to come with more milk for those thirsty little ones”. The actress Maria Padilha commented: “Fantastic Quartet!”. And the singer Rita Benneditto said: “Guys, that’s wonderful!”. Singer Thathi also commented: “The ecstasy of love! Congratulations moms”.

Many netizens also praised the moms and their twin babies. “Very beautiful! May God always bless you and your family”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “What a most beautiful and blessed family!”. A netizen also commented: “Oh what a photo! The four of them were very beautiful”. And a netizen even said: “How much love in a photo! Congratulations, girls, everyone!”. Another Internet user commented: “Oh my God! You guys move me a lot!”.

The actress also showed another beautiful photo in which she is breastfeeding her twin daughters at the same time. When showing the record, the actress spoke a little about the routine with her twins and even played with what one of her twins did with her little hand. She also explained that Kim was the baby on the right of the photo, the hairiest, while Tiê is on the left of the record: “Every 3 hours…18 days of life and Kim already knows how to send Hang loose”.

Nanda Costa she had already explained during her pregnancy that it would only be she who would breastfeed her twin daughters. She said at the time that Lan Lanh chose not to breastfeed because of the large amount of hormones she would need to take to be able to do this, since it was Nanda who got pregnant.

Tell us what you think!