Nanda Costa shows an unprecedented click with Lan Lanh moments before the birth of her twin daughters | celebrities



Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh – instagram reproduction

Posted 04/11/2021 19:05 | Updated 11/04/2021 7:29 PM

Rio – Nanda Costa shared with her followers a photo of moments before giving birth to her twin daughters, Kim and Tiê, on Instagram this Thursday. In the image, she and the woman Lan Lanh appear emotional looking at each other. “From here to eternity…”, wrote the actress in the caption.

In the comments of the publication, Ivete Sangalo wrote: “My God, I cried together! How emotional. Long live your love! Long live the arrival of these eternal loves”. Fernanda Gentil highlighted: “How beautiful”.

On Wednesday, the actress posted the first photo of Kim and Tiê on social media. The girls were born on the last day of the 19th through a quick and peaceful delivery, carried out in Rio de Janeiro. “Whew.. Now yes! Kim and Tiê arrived revolutionizing. The mothers are on and bursting with love. Here’s our first family selfie. Text won’t roll because it’s time for the fourth feed of the day! Thanks for the love messages. and affection here, by e-mail and by zap. When we give it, we’ll respond. Mother’s love is so much that just looking at them we see a heart. .