Nanda Costa’s mother poses with her granddaughters, Kim and Tiê, and baba: ‘Grandma’s on’

The family of Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh is happy with the arrival of twins Kim and Tiê. Patrícia Campos, mother of the actress, shared a cute record on Instagram with her granddaughters, who were born on October 19th.

“Grandma is on”. My heart is just love and gratitude. Grandmother of twins. Double love”, she celebrated in the caption.

In another record, shared by Lan Lanh, Nanda Costa appears rocking one of her daughters while the percussionist sings.

Nanda Costa nina one of her daughters Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Nanda Costa posts 1st photo with her daughters with Lan Lanh and reveals names Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh this Wednesday posted the first photo of their twin daughters.

“Whew.. Now yes! Kim and Tiê arrived revolutionizing. The mothers are on and bursting with love. Here’s our first family selfie. Text won’t roll because it’s time for the 4th feed of the day! Thanks for the love messages. and affection here, by e-mail and by zap. When we give it, we’ll respond. The mother’s love is so much that just looking at them we see a heart. mother Nanda, having the same text shared by Lan Lanh.

Babies are the result of an in vitro fertilization. The actress and percussionist have been together for seven years and publicly took over the romance in 2018.

‘Kim and Tiê’: the babies of Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh Photo: Reproduction-Instagram