Nanda cries and says that Thiago broke by audio

Climo! Fernanda and Thiago parted ways after finishing together in “Casamento à Cegas Brasil”. They and the rest of Netflix’s reality show participants were reunited in a special episode released today on the streaming platform’s YouTube channel.

Nanda commented on social media rumors by saying that Thiago broke up with her via audio. He has another version of the story.

“You sent me an audio and said, ‘I’m done, I want this done.’ [encontra Thiago] to end that cycle,” she said.

Nanda said he suffered a lot after the end of “Blind Marriage”. And he cried when he remembered what happened: “From the day the program ended, everything changed. I suffered a lot. I’m still digesting everything. It made me very good, but it also made me very bad.”

Thiago, on the other hand, says that the relationship was no longer good and that the ex had taken the liberty to go out with other people. So he saw no need to see her again to put an end to the marriage.

“If I say what really happened, it will make things worse. If I show the audio she sent me, it won’t look good for anyone,” he threatened. Thiago acknowledged that he was sexist during the reality show and apologized.

Our marriage may not have worked, but it was the best college life could give me. I had never seen myself from the outside. I let a great woman go for sexist attitudes. No blame in this story, except me. It served for self-knowledge and for me to want to be a better person.

dating with Mack

In the booths of “Marriage à Cegas”, when they couldn’t see each other, Fernanda was in doubt between Thiago and Mack. As is known, she opted for the first. After the end of the marriage, came the rapprochement with the crush of the cabin phase.

“I’m dating Mack. [participar do programa] it happened because I’m with a man I’ve always dreamed of and didn’t even know existed,” he celebrated.