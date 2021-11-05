NASA chooses location on the moon where it will begin mining ice in 2022

This Wednesday (3), NASA and Intuitive Machines announced the choice of the place on the Moon that will receive a mission consisting of an ice mining experiment, coupled to a robotic lander. In 2022, the Polar Resources Ice-Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) mission will be sent to the south lunar pole bound for a ridge near Shackleton Crater, a deep impact crater. The location was chosen because it may have ice under its surface and, in addition, the region receives enough light to power a lander on a 10-day mission.

As NASA has plans to establish a base to house and prepare astronauts who depart on missions to distant places in the Solar System, it will be necessary to collect resources from our natural satellite for these visitors. Well, the conditions in this region at the lunar south pole offer the best chances of success for the mission’s three technology demonstrations, and the PRIME-1 experiment will also represent the first demonstration of lunar resource extraction.

Region close to Shackleton crater, chosen for the landing of the Nova-C lander (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

To investigate the resources present under the lunar surface, PRIME-1 will be coupled to the Nova-C lander and will have a drill and a mass spectrometer to “sniff out” water and other molecules. The mission will also include a small rover developed by Lunar Outpost, which will venture more than 1.5 km from Nova-C to test a Nokia-designed 4G/LTE wireless network. For this, the rover will communicate with a station on the lander, while the latter will transmit the data to Earth. If all goes well, the demonstration could pave the way for a 4G/LTE communications system that will allow communication on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, the small Micro-Nova robot will be released on the surface to bounce into nearby craters, enter them to take photos, collect data, and exit, providing high-resolution moon surface recognition. This data will be sent to Nova-C and this demonstration could help pave the way for commercial lunar exploration services. In the future, scientists may have the opportunity to produce a jumping robot with other scientific instruments such as cameras and seismometers.

Nova-C lander concept (Image: Reproduction/Intuitive Machines)

These instruments and devices will have to function in a challenging environment, and the location chosen for the mission will allow the Nova-C, Micro-Nova and Nokia device to operate efficiently enough. “We need to find a place like ‘Goldilocks’ that receives enough light to meet mission requirements and is still a safe place to land, with good communication with Earth,” explained Jackie Quinn, PRIME-1 project manager .

Niki Werkheiser, director of technology development at NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD), says these technology demonstrations employ innovative partnerships that will provide valuable insight into the operation and exploration of the lunar surface. “The data will tell us the design of future local resource use and mobility, communication, power and dust mitigation capabilities,” he said.

The results provided by the PRIME-1 mission at the end of 2022 will also help NASA’s VIPER mission, in which a rover will be taken to the Moon to search for and map water.

Source: NASA