NASA postpones new launch of Crew-3; Crew-2 astronauts may come back sooner

The Crew-3 mission, which will take a new quartet of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), was initially scheduled to launch on October 31st. However, it had to be postponed twice due to weather conditions and the health of one of the crew. The last date scheduled was next Sunday (7), a date that NASA had to postpone, once again. There is still no new date set for the launch and, while NASA and SpaceX continue to evaluate new opportunities, they are also considering prioritizing the return of the Crew-2 mission.

The team continues to monitor the astronaut who had health problems, who should be recovered before another attempt to launch the Crew-3, which may only happen next week. Meanwhile, Crew-2’s return may be prioritized, with Crew Dragon departing the ISS this Sunday (7) and landing in the ocean on Monday (8), with the crew on board. This, however, has not yet been confirmed.

along with @SpaceX, we are continuing to review launch and return opportunities for the upcoming crew rotation flights to and from the @Space_Station. Teams are now considering whether to return Crew-2 ahead of launching the next crew rotation: https://t.co/474jXj9eCq pic.twitter.com/CbaN3hJxqu — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) November 4, 2021

In any case, the delay in launching the new crew of astronauts is certain, but it remains to be seen whether NASA will decide to bring the Crew-2 back before sending the Crew-3, or if it will keep the current astronauts on the ISS for more time. This choice depends on a variety of factors, such as favorable weather conditions, for example — that’s why the agency continues to monitor conditions for the possible attempt to launch Crew-3 next week, as well as to receive Crew-2 in the same period.

There are major concerns about high winds on the Falcon 9 rocket platform, along with other conditions. “These are dynamic and complex decisions that change every day,” explained Steve Stich, manager of the Commercial Crew Program. “The weather in November can be especially challenging, so our goal is to follow through with the plan that is most likely to guarantee the mission and safety of the crew,” he said.

According to NASA, the decision will be made soon. Those responsible for the mission are also considering the maximum period that SpaceX capsules can stay in orbit before degrading their systems. The one on the ISS currently reaches 195 days in space, and this and the others in the Dragon family were created to spend 210 days off Earth.

If officials decide to prioritize the Crew-2 return before the Crew-3 launch, the station will be occupied by just one astronaut from the United States and one from Russia, until the Crew-3 crew lands there.

Source: NASA, Spaceflight Now