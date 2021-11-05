NASA says James Webb telescope has more than 300 points of failure

Just over a month after launch, after a long 14-year delay, NASA released details about the takeoff and deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope, at a press conference on Tuesday (2). Among the agency’s statements, one stands out: the modern observatory has an impressive 344 points of failure.

As previously reported by Digital Look, the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is scheduled to launch on December 18, 2021 aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from the European Space Agency (ESA) launch site near Kourou, French Guiana.

publicity

The James Webb telescope’s deployment process in space has more than 300 unique points of failure, according to NASA. Image: 3D illustration by Vadim Sadovski – Shutterstock

About 28 minutes after takeoff, Webb will disconnect from his launch vehicle and begin “the most complex sequence of deployments ever attempted on a single space mission,” according to NASA.

And it is precisely this complex deployment, when Webb will begin the process of deploying its solar panel in space, which includes the dreaded hundreds of “single points of failure”, according to Mike Menzel, lead systems engineer for the Webb mission, Goddard Space Flight NASA Center in Maryland.

“There are 344 single point of failure items on average,” Menzel revealed, adding that “approximately 80% of them are associated with deployment.”

According to Krystal Puga, a Webb systems engineer at Northrop Gumman – the company that built the spacecraft – the telescope has 144 release mechanisms “which should work perfectly”.

Menzel explained that the team reduced the number of release mechanisms as much as possible. “We found the sweet spot between getting the control we want, with these large flexible membranes, without adding too many single points of failure,” he said.

However, although the mission (especially in the deployment stage) has this large number of single points of failure, Menzel emphasized the extensive work the team has done to ensure success.

“When we identify a single point failure, we give it very special treatment. We have what we call a critical item control plan and we always add extra inspection points. And we also did extra offline tests on these devices”, he guaranteed.

Read more:

He added that for each of these identified items, NASA and Northrop Grumman carried out extra inspections and tests to understand the different forms of failure, with the aim of making the telescope as prepared as possible. “We pay a lot of attention to our single-point failure items,” said Menzel.

Team has variety of “B” plans

In addition to the extra care in the deployment phase, the mission in general also has many contingency plans, or plans in case things don’t go as planned. “We have several contingency plans,” Menzel told Space.

He stated that some of the plans were “pre-formulated” for the critical parts of implementation. “There’s only one really critical deployment, and that’s to take out the solar panel,” he said.

Alphonso Steward, head of NASA Goddard’s Webb Deployment Systems, added that contingency plans for Webb range from super simple to very complex, with some being as simple as resubmitting a command that wasn’t fulfilled. He said there is “some redundancy” in much of the Webb mission. “We have several ways to send the same signal,” he explained.

“For the past two years or so, the team has been practicing these contingency scenarios, where [uma] anomaly is introduced, and the team works to try to resolve it and sort of rehearse the plans,” Steward said.

Over the 24 years since development began, the James Webb telescope is estimated to have cost NASA $9.7 billion in total.

The huge space observatory has a mirror six times the size of Hubble’s and a tennis court-sized sunscreen.

It has a mission to reach the farthest possible range from the universe, which means scientists hope to use the space telescope to study “further back in time than ever,” learning more about the origins of our universe as they uncover new information. about everything from planet formation to dark matter.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!