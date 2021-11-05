Necrophile admits 34 years later, killing two women and having sex with their bodies | From them

reproduction David Fuller on trial

After 34 years, David Fuller admits to killing two women to have sex with their dead bodies. The ghoul, now 67, beat Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce to death in their apartments in Kent, England, in 1987. Initially, David pleaded guilty to manslaughter, alleging “reduced liability.” Four days after the trial began, he changed his position. When the charges were brought to him again, he dropped his anti-Covid mask and replied “guilty” to both of them.

He wasn’t linked to the crimes until 30 years later because his brother’s DNA was added to the police database. Thus, a test was carried out with David’s brother and verified that the result was partial with the evidence obtained at the crime scenes. When the scavenger was tested directly, the results were positive with traces found on Caroline’s socks.

Disclosure/Kent Police Wendy Knell, one of the victims

Disclosure/Kent Police Caroline Pierce, one of the victims

After the two murders, David filmed himself having sex with several dead bodies in morgues he had access to in his work as a hospital electrician. After the arrest, police found four drivers a copious amount of images and videos of the defendant abusing corpses.

Caroline and Wendy’s deaths were among the oldest unsolved double murder cases in the UK. Both lived alone, in ground-floor apartments, less than a mile apart, but neither knew the other. Wendy was found dead in her bloodied bed on the morning of June 23, 1987, and Caroline disappeared after being dropped off by a taxi outside her home on November 24 of that year.

In addition to the sentence for the murders, David must serve another two years, at the most, for the sexual abuse of the corpses.