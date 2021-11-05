Necrophile admits 34 years later that he killed two women and had sex with the corpses

One necrophiliac admitted to murdering two women in their homes 34 years ago before having sex with their dead bodies.

David Fuller, 67, beat Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce to death in his apartments, in Kent (England), in 1987. In the middle of a trial, he suddenly changed his behavior and confessed to having killed the two women, according to a report in “Kent Online”.

Years after the crimes, he filmed himself desecrating several corpses in morgues to which he had access through his work as a hospital electrician.

Jurors heard on Thursday (4/10) that David’s DNA was found at both murder scenes. However, he was only linked to the deaths three decades later through his brother, whose DNA was added to the police database in 2012. In a test, David’s brother’s DNA partially matched the crime scene find. By testing David directly, agents found that its DNA matched that found in Caroline’s socks.

Wendy Knell, one of David Fuller’s victims Photo: Press Release/Kent Police

Caroline Pierce, one of David Fuller’s victims Photo: Publicity/Kent Police

After David’s arrest, police found four drivers a plenty of images and videos of the defendant abusing corpses.

Initially, David pleaded guilty to manslaughter, citing “reduced liability.” Four days after the trial began, he changed his position. When the charges were brought to him again, he he lowered his anti-Covid mask and replied “guilty” to both.

the murders were one of the UK’s oldest unsolved double murder cases. Both women lived alone in ground-floor apartments less than a mile apart in Tunbridge Wells and worked in the city, although they didn’t know each other. Wendy was found dead in her bloodied bed on the morning of June 23, 1987, and Caroline disappeared after being dropped off by a taxi outside her home on November 24 of that year.

In addition to the sentence for the murders, David will have to serve another two years, at the most, for the sexual abuse of the corpses.