Netflix Games: platform launches mobile games, find out how to download

Netflix debuted this Wednesday (3) a new section dedicated to mobile games.

Called Netflix Games, it has 5 games only on Android — for iOS it will come soon, according to the company — and it has no ads, fees and in-app purchases.

The titles available for download are as follows:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3

Shooting Hoops

Card Blast

Teeter Up

To access, you can play from within the streaming app itself or by accessing the app store.

🎮📱 Let the games begin📱🎮 Netflix Games arrives tomorrow for Android phones (IOS coming soon). This is just the beginning, get ready for many more exclusive games. Best of all: no ads, no fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/YKU9Q0Pag1 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) November 2, 2021

Those who follow the streaming market have already noticed that Netflix has started to invest heavily in the gaming world. In July, the giant hired a former EA executive and, starting in 2022, plans to offer original games on the service at no additional cost.

A few months ago, some Netflix games arrived in European countries like Poland. Now, it’s Brazil and the United States’ turn.

Other big techs are also switching to games like Amazon, Google, Apple, Tik Tok. Even Facebook — now called Meta — is expanding its metaverse to games.