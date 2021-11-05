New vehicle sales fall 17% in October, says Fenabrave

0 km cars (Reuters/Roosevelt Cassio)

Sales of new motor vehicles fell 17.07% in October compared to the same month last year. Last month, 276,033 units were licensed in the month, compared to 332,852 sold in October 2020.

The result, released today (4) by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), takes into account all automotive segments, except tractors and agricultural machinery.

In the accumulated result for the year, from January to October 2021, sales increased by 16.15% over the same period last year. There were 2,863,349 licensed units, against 2,465,260 sold in the same period of 2020.

In the month-to-month comparison, sales in October 2021 had a slight drop, 1.78%, compared to September.

“Demand remains high on the part of the consumer, but there are segments in which waiting for a vehicle can take months, due to the low inventories of the dealers, who are not managing to have all the orders fulfilled by the factories, due to the lack of inputs and components. We are waiting for the normalization of production, but we believe that this will only happen in mid-2022”, said the president of Fenabrave, Alarico Assumpção Júnior.

