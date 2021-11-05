A new WhatsApp function that everyone has been waiting for arrives. Did you hear? The application is already working on an update that is in an advanced stage.

This is the enhancement to the feature that allows users to delete old messages that were sent in group or individual conversations.

The WABetaInfo website, specialized in advancing the news of the messenger, was the one who identified the function in Beta version 2.21.23.1 for Android.

What changes is that, with the feature, it will be possible to delete messages that were sent about 90 days ago – quite different from what happens now.

Currently, it is only possible to delete messages from content sent in a maximum of one hour and eight minutes ago. This option was originally introduced in 2017.

Another difference is that now WhatsApp users themselves will be able to configure this time directly through the application.

This is a long-awaited function because, in addition to privacy, it will also help users to clear the application’s memory more easily.

However, only WhatsApp Beta users have access for now. To be beta on Android, you need to search Google Play with the term “WhatsApp Beta”. On iOS, you have to have the app first Test Flight installed.

If you’re one of them, it’s worth checking the Play Store and the App Store if the downloads are up to date. As this feature is still in its early stages, it will only be released to everyone after all testing and bug fixes.

