New York City Mayor Says He Will Receive First Salaries in Bitcoin

NEW YORK — Democrat Eric Adams, mayor-elect of New York, United States, said he will receive in bitcoins the first three salaries in office. The politician said that the measure aims to strengthen the intention of transforming the city into the “center of the cryptocurrency industry”.

Violence: Gang shooting leaves two dead and one wounded in Cancun resort; see video

The information was posted on Twitter, in response to the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, who also stated that he intends to be paid with the cryptocurrency. Adams campaign spokesman Evan Thies said the new mayor will convert the pay as the city does not yet have a mechanism to issue salaries in any currency other than the US dollar.

Bitcoin is a web-based virtual currency and is not managed by any central bank. Thousands of computers worldwide are responsible for validating transactions and adding new bitcoins to the system.

According to the POLITICO website, encrypted currency still faces major obstacles as a tool for day-to-day payments due to taxation and federal labor laws. There is also no definition of who would control the digital wallet that the city would need to create to pay the mayor.

In October, bitcoin hit a new record high as investors applauded the launch of the first exchange-traded cryptocurrency fund. Digital currency rose 3.9% to $66,398.25, according to Coin Metrics.

Judgment: German is sentenced to life in prison for killing five children drowned in the bathtub

Minor offender and police

Born in a poor area of ​​Brooklyn, Adams became involved with a gang as a teenager, and was arrested at age 15, accused of stealing a TV and money from his brother. At the police station, he was assaulted by police officers and developed post-traumatic stress disorder after the incident — however, he eventually decided to join the NYPD years later, in part encouraged by a local pastor. Over 22 years at the corporation, he harshly criticized measures seen as discriminatory, even going against the position of his superiors.

In the USA: Pablo Escobar’s Hippos are considered ‘people’ by US judge

In 2006, he left the police and entered politics, being elected to the New York State Senate. Seven years later, in 2013, he was elected administrator of Brooklyn, one of the five regions of New York, precisely where he was born.