Newcastle settles with Eddie Howe, ex-Bournemouth, as new coach

Younger richer and with one of the most ambitious projects in world football, Newcastle seem to have finally closed with their new coach. It is the young Eddie Howe, 43, who was without a club.

According to information from ‘Sky Sports’, this Thursday (4), the English would have accepted a contract valid for two and a half years with the Magpies and will be responsible for touching the plans of the team in the north of England.

Although new, Eddie Howe already has a long career as a football coach. He started his career in 2008 as coach of Bournemouth, still in the lower divisions of England. After three years on the team, he was given the chance at Burnley, where he stayed between January 2011 and October 2012. He then returned to Bournemouth itself to take the club to the Premier League in eight years of the project. It left in August 2020 and has been without a team since then.

Howe, however, was not the Saudi investment fund’s first choice as coach of Newcastle. Before, the team tried names like Unai Emery, José Mourinho and Paulo Fonseca, but none gave an affirmative answer to the English.