Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers peak this week

The Taurid (or Taurid, if you prefer) meteor shower is not the most voluminous in terms of number of meteors per hour, but it can reward more patient observers with larger “shooting stars” than in other showers, appearing in orange colors, Red and yellow. With luck, you might even see a bolide — a much brighter-than-normal meteor, also known as a “fireball.” And the good news is that the Northern and Southern Taurids peak this week.

(Image: Reproduction/Neale LaSalle/Pexels)

The Taurid meteors are divided into two showers: the North and the South Taurids. Together, they make up a spectacular setting in the sky, being close to the most fabulous objects in our celestial hemisphere, such as the Pleiades, the supergiant star Betelgeuse, the hypergiant Sirius and the entire region of Orion — filled with spectacular objects, like the Orion Nebula, for those who have instruments capable of observing the deep sky.

All this spatial wealth will be more or less in the same field of view as the Taurid meteor shower, which will peak at dawn on Friday, November 5th. This means that if the sky is clear, the observation will be very interesting and astrophotographs have the potential to make magnificent compositions. The best news is that it’s a New Moon night, so the moonlight won’t get in the way of meteor observation.

The division into Northern Taurids and Southern Taurids does not have much to do with the places where they can be seen, but rather with the radial. In fact, they are two different rains, with different origins. The northern one will appear to appear a little closer to the Pleiades, while the southern hemisphere radiant is a little higher. Also, the Northern Tauridas peak may occur on another date, but you can also find some meteors in this radiant this November 5th.

How to Observe the Taurus Meteor Shower

Although meteors have the constellation Taurus as radiant, they can appear anywhere in this celestial region. Therefore, it is useful to find the stars Betelgeuse and Rigel, the brightest in the sky, because they will help to locate Aldebaran. The radiant will be well above the Pleiades and to the left of Aldebarã. If this seems a bit complicated for you, know that there are several very interesting apps that just let you find, in the sky, every star you want. Click here to discover some.

Once you’ve found these bodies, it’s time to sit or lie down comfortably and be patient. Take the opportunity to contemplate this fantastic region of our sky and look around the constellation of Taurus while waiting for the passage of a Taurid meteor.

But remember, you’ll need to find a place with little light pollution and mostly free of clouds or fog. In the early evening of Thursday (4), the Taurida rain will be very close to the horizon, so the ideal is to start the observation between 22:00 and midnight. There’s no need to use binoculars or any other instrument — in fact, the lenses will narrow your field of view and make meteors difficult to find.

What is the origin of the Taurid meteor shower?

(Image: Reproduction/stellarium.org)

Southern Taurids are debris and space “dirt” left by comet 2P/Encke, which orbits the Sun every 3.3 years. There are other sources of fragments also associated with this rain, perhaps a much larger comet, which disintegrated and left Encke as an “inheritance”. Therefore, the Taurid system has great scientific importance, because its residues help in research involving the comet Enke and its supposed predecessor.

Some studies suggest that a piece of this large extinct comet may have fallen to Earth, causing the Younger Dryas Impact some thirteen thousand years ago. The result would have been a climatic cooling in the Earth’s northern hemisphere for 1,300 years and the extinction of a megafauna and the Clovis culture, composed of the first inhabitants of the American continent.

The Enke, less mysterious (since we can observe him with some frequency) is part of a group known as comets of the Jupiter family, which pose a certain “risk” to Earth — in quotes, because there is no danger for us, for a while. In no simulation of the current orbits of these objects is there a real chance of a collision in the near future. But if it is true that a piece of Enke has already fallen here, it could be that future collisions could occur. The good news is that Enke is not as big as the previous one.

Meteors and the Orion region (Image: Reproduction/Clement Percheron/Pexels)

Northern Taurids, on the other hand, are formed by fragments of a near-Earth asteroid called 2004 TG, which may be a piece of Encke that broke away from the comet at some point in the past and follows a similar three-year orbit around the comet. Sun. When the Earth passes through this orbit, which traverses our planet’s trajectory around the Sun, it is as if we were entering a cloud of small stones and space dust.

The debris of this “cloud” that crosses the atmosphere burns and leaves a chemical reaction trail behind. This trail is what we call a “shooting star”. But in the case of Taurids, the debris left by the comet and the asteroid is more dispersed than others, so this rain contains fewer meteors per hour. On the other hand, they are higher among seasonal rains, which are usually the size of grains of sand.

These larger objects that make up the Taurids enter Earth’s atmosphere at more than 100,000 km/h, or 28 km/s. Therefore, some impressive fireballs can appear from time to time during peak nights.