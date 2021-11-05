Novo Cangao: see who are 25 of the 26 people killed in a police operation – Gerais

Only one body of the 26 members of the Novo Cangao group remains to be identified (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) informed this Thursday night (4/11) that it has identified 25 of the 26 killed by the police in two places in Varginha, last Sunday (31/10). The work is being done by forensic doctors at the Legal Medical Institute (IML), in Belo Horizonte, where the remains were taken, on Sunday.

The work to identify the bodies, which has already entered the fifth day, is now seeking to clarify who is the 26th person killed during the police operation. The method used for identification was fingerprinting, responsible for identifying 25 people.

The work done at the IML is monitored by investigators and clerks, as well as technical experts from PCMG. The fingerprint exams (fingerprint) were carried out by the Civil Police Identification Institute (16 reports) and by the Federal Police (11) – two bodies were identified by both police -, with the issuing of technical opinions from both institutions.

There is still great expectation in the identification of other members of the group, who were not in Varginha, but who would be passing instructions from far away, that is, from another city or even another state.

This expectation is summed up in the fact that the seized cell phones could lead to the arrest of other members of the gang, since the numbers of the last dials made by those cell phones are being checked.

So far, most members of the gang are miners. There are seven from Uberlndia and four from Uberaba. The remainder consists of: three from Goinia, one from Rio Verde (GO), one from Ipameri (GO), two from Braslia, one from Porto Velho (RO), one from Caxias (MA), one from Eugnio Barros (MA) , one from Nova Aripuan (AM), one from Parauapebas (PA), and one from Santos (SP).

The identified list:



Artur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old, Uberaba (MG);

Daniel Antonio de Freitas Oliveira, 35 years old, Uberlndia (MG);

Darlan Luiz dos Santos Brelaz, 41, Goinia (GO);

Dirceu Martins Netto, 24 years old, Rio Verde (GO);

Eduardo Pereira Alves, 42 years old, Brasilia (DF) – released;

Evando Jos Pimenta Junior, 37 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Francinaldo Arajo da Silva, 44 years old, Eugnio Barros (MA) – released;

Gernimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old, Porto Velho (RO) – released;

Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Giuliano Silva Lopes, 32 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

Isaque Xavier Ribeiro, 37 years old, Gama (DF) – released;

Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

Jos Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 37 years old, Caxias (MA) – released;

Jos Rodrigo Dama Alves, 33 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Julio Cesar de Lira, 36 years old, Santos (SP) – released;

Luiz Andr Felisbino, 44 ​​years old, Ipameri (GO) – released;

Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old, Novo Aripuan (AM) – released;

Pietro Henrique Silva da Fonseca, 20 years old, Uberlndia – released;

Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Ricardo Gomes de Freitas, 34 years old, Uberlndia (MG) – released;

Romerito Araujo Martins, 35 years old, Goinia (GO) – released;

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old, Uberaba (MG) – released;

Welington dos Santos Silva, 31 years old, Paraupebas (PA) – released;

Zaqueu Xavier Ribeiro, 40 years old, Goinia (GO) – released.