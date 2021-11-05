Officer Arrested for Claiming Disability and Walking 10,000 Steps Every Day | World

reproduction Policeman arrested for alleging disability and walking 10,000 steps every day

Matthew Littlefair, a 36-year-old British police officer, was arrested this Friday morning (5th) after his corporation discovered that the security guard was living a normal life while claiming to be ‘disabled’ for work. Information is from the portal Daily Mail.

After being in a car accident in October 2017, Littlefair went on to claim that he was in chronic pain, which prevented him from performing his role as a police officer. With that, he started to receive his salary in full. The cumulative total for the period exceeds £150,000 – or more than R$1 million.

After an investigation, it was possible to conclude through Matthew’s cell phone that he was living a normal life. He walked more than 10,000 steps a day, played football on weekends, took his dog for a walk, rode his bicycle and played rugby.

When asked about his life as an athlete, the boy said that he exercised on painkillers. However, in his home, sealed bags of unused medication were found. Blood tests also did not show the presence of drugs.

A judge sentenced Lottlefair to two years and three months’ imprisonment and alleged that his “arrogance” would damage the police’s public image.

“This year, one police officer was prosecuted for kidnapping, rape and murder. Another two this week were prosecuted for taking photos of a corpse and now this case will affect public confidence in the police service,” the jurist said.

Steve Noonan, director of local investigations, said that “the actions of this former Dorset Police officer were not only misleading and selfish, but have the potential to damage public confidence and the police service. fraudulently misrepresenting the extent of his injuries, and today’s results show that such deceptive behavior will not be tolerated.”