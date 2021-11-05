On-demand PrEP is even safer than daily PrEP, study shows – 11/05/2021

Since the PrEP (HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) emerged in late 2010, one of the main concerns of people with this method of prevention has been the side effects it could cause. After all, at PrEP we’re giving antiretroviral drugs to people who don’t have any disease to treat.

This concern is genuine and has always existed in the minds of HIV prevention researchers as well. The drugs used in PrEP (Tenofovir and Emtricitabine) had been used for over 10 years to treat HIV and hepatitis B, so their side effects were well known.

Between the two antiretrovirals, the reason for concern has always been Tenofovir, a drug that can cause an alteration in renal function among its users, with silent progression, and can only be diagnosed through blood and urine tests.

In simple terms, the intoxication of kidney cells with Tenofovir can cause the loss of elements that are important for our body, such as amino acids, phosphorus and calcium, in the urine. If not diagnosed, this process can also lead to weakening of the bones (osteoporosis) and worsening of the functioning of the kidneys.

If this data seemed frightening to you, you can rest assured. Scientific studies that have evaluated the side effects of Tenofovir have shown that these changes occur at a frequency lower than 1% of PrEP users. Furthermore, when the alteration is identified in routine exams, the interruption of PrEP leads to the recovery of renal and bone function.

There are currently approved and recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) two regimens for the use of PrEP in pills: daily PrEP (1 pill a day) and on-demand PrEP (pills taken according to sexual exposures). Until now, an issue that had not yet been fully understood was whether the occurrence of kidney changes caused by PrEP varied according to the regimen used.

Last week, during the 18th Conference of the European AIDS Society, the results of a study dedicated to solving this issue were presented. This is the French Prévenir study, which followed gay and bisexual men on PrEP in an original way: each individual received the Tenofovir-Emtricitabine pills and decided, according to their sexual life context, whether to use PrEP in the regimen daily or on demand.

Prevenir’s HIV prevention efficacy data had been previously released, proving that either of the two intake regimens proved to be extremely potent to prevent infections by this virus, as long as the pills were taken with good adherence. The sub-analysis presented now detailed information on the occurrence of renal side effects in each of the groups.

In Prévenir, more than 3,000 participants were followed between 2017 and 2020. As expected, among those who chose to use PrEP daily, the number of pills taken was higher than among participants who used PrEP on demand or who migrated from a group to another during the study.

In all three groups, the occurrence of renal alterations was quite rare and without serious cases, however, the statistical analysis found a significantly greater alteration in renal function in the group that chose to take PrEP daily.

According to the study, the individuals who had a higher risk of developing these alterations were those who, before starting PrEP use, already had some alteration in their kidney function and those aged over 40 years. Thus, the authors of the study argue that the monitoring of renal function after the start of PrEP can be done more frequently in these groups.

Unlike what the Brazilian popular imagination believes, the use of PrEP is quite safe, does not cause “liver overload” and should not have the side effects as an obstacle to its expanded implementation in the population most vulnerable to HIV.

The use of PrEP undoubtedly has many more benefits than risks in real life. However, its use requires continuous monitoring of any kidney changes, which, even if rare, are possible. And it seems that the individualization of the PrEP regimen to be used, as well as the routine of collection of follow-up exams, can further optimize the use of this method of prevention.