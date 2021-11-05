On the first day, the 5G auction moves nearly BRL 7 billion in grants

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) held, this Thursday (4), the auction of 5G. With 24 lots sold in just one day, it has not yet been possible to go through all the bids presented for each radio frequency band auctioned. Thus, the event continues next Friday (5), with bids for the right to use the 26 GHz band.

Adding up all the lots auctioned on this first day, the auction – the largest in Latin America, according to the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria – has already moved more than R$ 6.964 billion in grants. This amount is charged only for the right to exploit the tracks. In addition, the winners of the auction will have to invest in the networks and infrastructure of the Brazilian telecommunications sector.

Examples of these considerations are the guarantee of 4G internet on Brazilian highways and in cities and towns that still do not have a network. Installation of a fiber optic network, via river, in the Amazon region. And also the guarantee of quality mobile internet in public schools of basic education.

The expectation, according to Anatel and the government, is that nearly R$ 50 billion will be collected at the end of the auction. Of this total, BRL 40 billion will be earmarked for investments in digital connectivity and BRL 10 billion will go to the Treasury.

This Thursday (4), only the lots and blocks of the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz bands were auctioned. Of these, only the second is exclusive to the 5G offer service.

With the exception of the 700 MHz band, all lots for the provision of 5G service in the national area were won by one of the three largest operators participating in the event: Vivo, Tim or Claro.

In total, there are already four new telecommunication operators that still did not offer mobile service in Brazil. They are: Winity II Telecom, Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA, Cloud2U Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos Eletrônicos LTDA and the 5G Sul Consortium.

Check the auctioned lots:

10 MHz + 10 MHz block in the 700 MHz band

Lot A01 (national): Winity II Telecom LTDA, for R$ 1.427 billion

80 MHz blocks in the 3.5 GHz band

Lot B01 (national): Claro SA, with BRL 338 million

Lot B02 (national): Telefônica Brasil SA/Vivo, with R$420 million

Lot B03 (national): Tim SA, with BRL 351 million

Lot C02 (northern region and São Paulo): Sercomtel Telecomunicações SA, with R$ 82 million

Lot C 04 (Northeast Region): Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA, for R$ 1.250 billion

Lot C 05 (Midwest Region): Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA, for R$ 105 million

Lot C06 (South Region): 5G South Consortium, for R$ 73,600 million

Lot C07 (States of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais): Cloud2U Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos Eletrônicos LTDA, for R$ 405.1 million

Lot C08 (sectors 3,22,25 and 33): Algar Telecom SA, for R$2,350 million

20 MHz blocks in the 3.5 GHz band

Lot D33 (national): Claro SA, for R$ 80.338 million

Lot D34 (national): Tim SA, for R$ 80.337 million

Lot D35 (national): Telefônica Brasil SA/Vivo, for R$ 80.337 million

50 MHz blocks in the 2.3 GHz band

Lot E01 (Northern Region): Claro SA, for R$72 million

Lot E03 (state of São Paulo): Claro SA, for R$750 million

Lot E04 (Northeast Region): Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA, for R$111,385,964.11

Lot E05 (Midwest Region): Claro SA, for R$ 150 million

Lot E06 (Southern Region): Claro SA, for R$210 million

Lot E07 (States of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais): Telefônica Brasil SA/Vivo, for R$176.400 million

Lot E08 (Sectors 3, 22, 25 and 33 of the PGO): Claro SA, for R$ 32 million

40 MHz blocks in the 2.3 GHz band

Lot F01 (Northern Region): Telefônica Brasil SA/Vivo, for R$ 20 million

Lot F03 (State of São Paulo): Telefônica Brasil SA/Vivo, for R$ 231 million

Lot F05 (Midwest Region): Telefônica Brasil SA/Vivo, for R$ 30 million

Lot F06 (Southern Region): Tim SA, for R$94.5 million

Lot F07 (States of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais): Tim SA, for R$ 450 million

Lot F08 (Sectors 3, 22, 25 and 33 of the PGO): Algar Telecom SA, for R$ 57 million