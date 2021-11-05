Only 19 cities in Brazil are ready to receive 5G; see which ones | Technology

Unsplash/Jakub Pabis 5G antenna

The 5G auction takes place this Thursday (4), organized by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Although the sale of frequencies allows telephony operators to provide services related to the new generation of mobile internet, the novelty could run into delayed legislation regarding the installation of antennas.

Although 5G antennas are considerably smaller than those used to provide other services, most Brazilian cities still think of equipment as too large, preventing its installation in certain places.

The requirements, considered by experts as outdated, can make the 5G delay even further. Currently, only 19 cities in Brazil have adapted their legislation to the needs of the new technology, according to the G1.

They are: Brasília (DF), Londrina (PR), Campos de Goytacazes (RJ), Volta Redonda (RJ), Petrópolis (RJ), Itaperuna (RJ), Dois Barras (RJ), Rio das Flores (RJ), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Nova Friburgo (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS), São Caetano do Sul (SP), Santo André (SP), Ribeirão Preto (SP), Suzano (SP), Jaguariúna (SP), Santa Rita do Sapucaí (SP), São João da Barra (RJ) and Cardoso Moreira (RJ).

In addition to these, the cities Petrópolis (RJ), Serra Negra (SP), Florianópolis (SC), Cachoeiras (SP), Socorro (SP), Holambra (SP), Teresópolis (RJ) and Cachoeira de Macabu (RJ) have new legislations ready, awaiting sanction.

As can be seen, the largest metropolis in the country, São Paulo, is off the list, as well as most Brazilian capitals. According to the G1, the City of São Paulo said that in July, it sent Bill No. 347/2021, known as the Antenna Law, to the City Council. The text was approved in the first vote.