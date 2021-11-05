Opas recommends a booster dose for those who received CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccine

CoronaVac is the vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac and the Butantan Institute (Publishing)

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recommended this Wednesday the application of a booster dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 in people who received doses of the immunizing agents CoronaVac, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, and from vaccine manufactured by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinopharm.

Both immunizers are produced with inactivated virus technology. In Brazil, elderly people and health professionals vaccinated with CoronaVac, the vaccine that kicked off the national immunization campaign against Covid in the country, are receiving booster doses, primarily with Pfizer’s immunizing agent, made with messenger RNA technology, provided they are six months after the second dose of CoronaVac.

Also on Wednesday, PAHO, the arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Americas, said that Covid-19 infections and deaths in the region had fallen for the eighth week in a row, while warning that a high percentage of hospital admissions caused by the disease are for people who have not been vaccinated.

In North America, all three countries — Mexico, the United States and Canada — registered a drop in weekly cases and deaths, and there is a notable drop in hospitalizations in the US and Canada, said PAHO, which also noted similar declines in Central and southern.

