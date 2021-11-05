Operators take regional lots from the main range of the 5G auction | Economy

The winning companies of regional lots in the 3.5 GHz band were:

Sercomtel, will operate in the North and State of SP, with exceptions.

Brisanet, will operate in the Northeast and Midwest, with exceptions.

5G South/Mega Net Consortium, will operate in the South region

Claro, Vivo and Tim guarantee the main track of the 5G auction

Sercomtel is a fixed and mobile telephony, data communication and broadband internet operator operating in Londrina, Paraná. In other words, it will expand its area of ​​expertise.

Brisanet already operates in the telecommunications sector, in the Northeast region, as a fiber optic internet provider, pay TV, music streaming and fixed telephony. It will now be in the mobile phone market. To do this, it purchased two lots at the auction.

The 5G Sul Consortium is formed by the companies Copel Telecom and Unifique. Copel Telecom is a fiber optic broadband operator operating in Paraná. Unifique, on the other hand, operates in the telecommunications market with Internet services, pay TV, landline telephony, mobile telephony and data center.

The batch to operate in the South region was the most disputed in the 3.5GHZ range. The 5G Sul Consortium, formed by the companies Copel Telecom and Unifique, and the Mega Net (5G Initiative), a consortium formed by more than 400 small and medium-sized providers, competed for the lot.

After several proposals and counterproposals, the 5G Sul Consortium took the lot, by presenting a proposal of R$ 73.6 million, a premium of 1,454.74%.

Before, domestic lots in the 3.5GHz band were auctioned. They won:

clear

Telefónica (owner of the Vivo brand)

TIM

Of course, TIM and Telefônica paid R$ 1.350 billion to take the national lots.

The 3.5 GHZ range is exclusive to 5G, with very high speed transmission capability. It is the most used frequency band worldwide for 5G, with a focus on retail (end consumers) and industry. The spectrum is considered ideal for serving urban areas.

The range, including national and regional lots, was budgeted at around R$30 billion, with nearly R$29 billion being earmarked for complying with the obligations provided for in the notice.

The obligations of the winners of the national lot are:

migrate the satellite TV signal to release the 3.5GHz band to 5G, bearing the costs;

build a private communication network for the federal administration;

install a fiber optic network, via river, in the Amazon region;

take optical fiber to the interior of the country; and

make 5G available in all capitals by July 2022.

Companies that won the regional lots only need to comply with the obligations of taking 5G in municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants and installing fiber optic cables in municipalities.

According to the notice, four frequency bands will be offered: 700 MHz (megahertz); 2.3 GHz (gigahertz); 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz. These bands function as “avenues” in the air for data transmission.

It is through the bands that the internet service will be provided. The grant period — right to explore the tracks — will be up to 20 years.

Each of these bands was divided into national and regional blocks. Interested companies will bid for these blocks. Therefore, each frequency band may have more than one winning company, with coincident and/or different geographic activities.

Each band has a specific purpose, so they are expected to attract different companies. Some companies are focused on retail and others on providing services to the corporate segment and to the telecommunications sector itself.

The auction started with the 700 MHz blocks, then those in the 3.5 GHz band; 2.3 GHz; and will end with the 26 GHz. The expectation is that the event will be concluded only on Friday (5).

The frequency bands also have investment obligations that will have to be fulfilled by the companies winning the auction. The counterparts were defined by the Ministry of Communications and validated by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and by Anatel.

If all the lots offered are auctioned, the auction should move R$49.7 billion, according to Anatel. Of this total, BRL 3.06 billion for payment of grants — money that goes to the government’s cash, and the rest to meet the investment obligations provided for in the notice.

The forecast is that the 5G will start being offered until July 2022, initially in the capitals. Afterwards, the service will be gradually expanded to other cities until 2029.