Outbreak of hungry caterpillars increases CO2 emission

Researchers at Cambridge University in England have found that periodic outbreaks of leaf-eating caterpillars can cause two environmental impacts: a negative and a positive. They can improve the water quality of nearby lakes, but at the same time increase the lakes’ carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The results were published in the scientific journal nature.

Outbreaks of gypsy moths (Lymantria dispar dispar) and forest caterpillar moths (Malacasoma dysstria) occur every five years in temperate forests. These insects chew so many leaves that the resulting decrease in leaf fall and the increase in caterpillar droppings alter the cycle of substances, particularly carbon and nitrogen, in the land and lakes near them.

The team combined data on insect outbreaks, collected by the government over 32 years, and lake water chemistry in 12 watersheds in Ontario, Canada. Also included in the study was information obtained via satellite on the type of forest and the coverage of the leaf area — a estimation of the biomass (weight) of the plant part of the plants, which may be a sign of the presence of leaf-eating insects.

After that, the researchers found that when there were outbreaks of caterpillars, the leaf area of ​​the forests was reduced by 22%. However, nearby lakes contained 112% more dissolved nitrogen and 27% less dissolved carbon compared to years without outbreaks.

The nitrogen-rich insect feces can reach the lake water and act as a fertilizer for the microbes, which will be the agents responsible for releasing carbon into the atmosphere.

Andrew Tanentzap, a Cambridge University researcher who led the research, said in a statement that caterpillars are basically small machines that convert carbon-rich leaves into nitrogen-rich feces. “Poo falls into lakes instead of leaves, and that significantly changes the chemistry of the water — it can make lakes more significant sources of greenhouse gases.”

Researchers believe that, in years of outbreaks, large amounts of excrement (as faeces are called) favor the growth of greenhouse gas-producing bacteria in lakes at the expense of algae that remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

Cambridge University researcher Sam Woodman believes leaf-eating insect outbreaks can reduce the dissolved carbon in lake water by nearly a third. Especially if the trees around the lake are mostly deciduous — plants who lose their leaves at the end of a growing period.

The scientist points out that, from the point of view of water quality, insects can be allies. But looking at the weather, they are very bad. In addition, he points out that previous climate models do not usually take into account the action of caterpillars. There is one more factor to be observed by research in the future.