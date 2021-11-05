Over two years late, Europe’s largest digital bank wants to debut operation in Brazil in 2022

N26 starts tests in Brazil

SAO PAULO — With an office in São Paulo since 2019, N26, the largest digital bank in Europe, of German origin, finally wants to debut its operation in Brazil in the first half of 2022. fintech has started a test phase of its application for people who previously signed up on a waiting list, now with more than 200,000 names.

“We had some internal problems and soon the pandemic came too, so we decided to pause the operation [que era para ter estreado no país em 2019]. Some people we sent back to Germany and we relocated them, others we disconnected”, says Eduardo Prota, CEO of N26 in Brazil. “I stayed here, with the sole purpose of receiving a license from the Central Bank.”

The authorization came at the end of 2020. It was the SCD (Sociedade de Crédito Direto), a financial institution that carries out loan, financing and acquisition of credit rights through an electronic platform, using its own capital. It is a more complete authorization than the SEP (Personal Loan Society), also used by some fintechs, which does not allow the use of equity capital.

“That was when we resumed our project. We assembled a team of just over 50 people. This team has all functions here: technology, product, marketing. We are building the operation from scratch. The processor is local, core banking it’s local, infrastructure is local. Our entire system was created locally to support our solution in Brazil. We bring the brand from the German N26, the design system, which is the face, the profile of the N26, but all the technology is local”, explains Prota.

Brazil is the 26th operation of the N26 in the world — in addition to 24 countries in Europe, the digital bank is also present in the United States. The decision to have a technologically isolated operation in Brazil is because of the country’s unique characteristics in terms of product. In Europe, for example, there are no purchases in installments on the credit card, a custom of Brazilians for many years, as well as payment slips.

“We want to start a second generation of fintechs, take a new step here in Brazil to be able to enter the local market”, says the bank’s CEO. “The proposal is not to launch another digital bank on the market. The local team is committed to bringing an effective solution for financial planning, applicable to people’s daily lives.”

For investment, the N26 is capitalized. The global brand recently announced a new round of investment, the E-Series, worth US$900 million. It was the largest financing round ever made for a digital bank in Europe, and the historic funding valued the company at more than $9 billion.

How will the N26 work?

The tests will determine exactly how the N26 will work in Brazil, but the idea is that it will be a complete digital bank, offering everything that the great fintech companies in the country offer, both for individuals and for micro-entrepreneurs (MEI).

In addition to being 100% digital and probably having lower rates, a feature of fintechs, the N26 advocates a monetization that is also different from traditional banks. “If before the first generation fintechs here in Brazil they sold products. ‘I sell cheaper credit. I sell card without a fee.’ Today, we want to offer an easier operating system”, says Prota.

“The market today has some monetization practices that are strange. One of them is tariffs, which are used to punish the customer. You will only have zero fees on your account if you make x transactions per month. It always does, but in a single month it doesn’t, it will be charged. It’s a punishment. This translates a lot into the relationship that Brazilians have today with traditional banks.”

The executive said that the ideal relationship between customer and company is similar to what SaaS (software as a service) companies do today. “I have a solution here and you can use it for free. As this solution brings you positive feedback and you want to expand its use, then I can offer you a better experience and get paid for it”, he explains.

“That’s what the N26 already does very well out there. We manage to generate a lot of value for those who use our platform. This changes everything. It is a company that is much more focused on customer needs. This first generation of fintechs focused heavily on offering credit and generating payment revenue. We will continue to have these revenues, but we are going to focus a lot on services and investments.”

For the CEO of N26 in Brazil, the recently launched Open Banking in the country will help to better understand the relationship of Brazilians with their money and offer practical alternatives for their needs. Security, for example, is a crucial point — the volume of fraud here is much higher than in Europe.

Fintech already has partnerships with several companies to open its operation to the public, such as with Mastercard, which will be the brand for the N26 credit card in the country. Regarding the integration of the Brazilian N26 operations with the N26 abroad, Prota said that at first this should not happen.

“We really want to start by solving the problem of the Brazilian, of the Brazilian resident. We don’t want to be a travel bank. We should facilitate sending money abroad, but that is not our focus. Over time we will offer solutions that make the user feel part of a global community, but this is very delicate, it depends on a series of authorizations from regulators. It’s something we’ll build together over time.”

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related