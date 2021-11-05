Owner of Crefisa reveals an investment of over R$ 1 billion in Palmeiras and opens the game about the club’s ‘only regret’

José Roberto Lamacchia granted an interview to PVC blog, of GE, and said he regrets having lent money to the club to hire reinforcements in the recent past

In the shadow of Leila Pereira, the only candidate for the election of the next president of the palm trees, José Roberto Lamacchia, husband of the businesswoman and also owner of Crefisa and FAM, sponsors of Verdão, gave an interview to PVC blog, from the portal GE, and admitted that he regrets having lent money to the club for the hiring and maintenance of reinforcements.

Between 2016 and 2017, the club’s sponsor injected a large amount of money into the signings of Miguel Borja and Alejandro Guerra, highlights from Atletico Nacional, from Colombia, champion of Conmebol Libertadores. In all, the figures reached R$170 million, and the IRS even fined the company R$30 million, since these loans were released as marketing properties.

At the time, the president Mauricio Galiotte went to the Board of Directors of the club and asked that all financial contributions from the sponsor, in addition to the sponsorship amount, be configured as a loan. Currently, in Lamacchia’s words, the debt amount is R$130 million.

In addition, even in the interview, the entrepreneur admitted that, since 2015, the crefisa injected more than BRL 1 billion into Palmeiras and confirmed that the sponsorship should continue for the next few years without a prospect of ending the partnership.

“THE crefisa it has already injected more than R$ 1 billion into Palmeiras in sponsorship and awards. What we invest in a year, we can pay the debt,” said the businessman.

On the anniversary date of Palmeiras, on August 26 this year, the sponsorship contract renewal for three more seasons was announced. With a value of around R$ 80 million, the relationship between them can generate revenue of up to R$ 120 million for Verdão in bonuses and awards.