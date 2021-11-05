Oxford researchers identify gene responsible for doubling risks of severe covid

posted on 11/05/2021 06:00



Hospital of India: genetic trait is common in Asia

Researchers at the University of Oxford, UK, have identified the gene responsible for doubling the risk of respiratory failure in covid-19 patients. Sixty percent of people with ancestry in South Asia carry the genetic sign of high risk, explaining, in part, the excess of deaths registered in some communities in England and the impact of the coronavirus in the Indian subcontinent.

Previous work has identified a stretch of DNA on chromosome 3 that doubled the risk of adults under 65 dying from covid. However, scientists did not know how this genetic signal worked to increase the severity of the disease or the exact genetic alteration responsible. Now, in a study published in Nature Genetics, a team led by Professors James Davies and Jim Hughes used cutting-edge technology to figure out which gene was causing the effect and how.

The team trained an artificial intelligence algorithm to analyze vast amounts of genetic data from hundreds of cell types from all over the body. Then, using a highly precise technique they had just developed, the researchers were able to amplify the DNA to the level of the genetic signal. So they looked at how the billions of DNA letters fold to fit inside a cell and thus locate the specific gene that was being controlled by the sequence, causing the greatest risk of developing severe covid.

Committed reaction

“Surprisingly, as several other genes were suspected, the data showed that a relatively unstudied gene called LZTFL1 causes the effect,” reveals Damien Downes, leader of the work in Hughes’ research group. The researchers found that the higher-risk version of the gene likely prevents cells lining the airways and lungs from responding properly to the virus. “The genetic factor we found explains why some people get very seriously ill after coronavirus infection. It shows that how the lung responds to infection is critical. immune system reacts to the virus,” says James Davies. Most importantly, it doesn’t affect the immune system. So researchers hope that people with this genetic version will respond normally to vaccines.

In the study, 60% of people of South Asian ancestry carried this high-risk version of the gene, compared with 15% of people of European ancestry—in part explaining the higher rates of mortality and hospitalizations in the former group. The study also found that 2% of individuals of African Caribbean ancestry carried the highest-risk genotype, meaning that this genetic factor does not fully explain the higher mortality rates reported for black communities and ethnic minorities. “The highest-risk DNA code is found more commonly in some black and minority ethnic communities, but not in others,” Davies explains.