Pacheco says Alcolumbre ‘is aware’ of the concerted effort for Saturdays and cites nomination to the STF

BRASÍLIA — The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), once again highlighted the importance of the House considering nominations made by the Executive until the end of the year, especially citing the vacancy of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which is being held by the Commission of Constitution and Justice (CCJ) since August. The president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), one of Pacheco’s main allies, resists guiding the choice of president Jair Bolsonaro by the former attorney general of the Union, André Mendonça.

— It is important that we reach the end of the year with hearings held and names appreciated. All Senate committee chairs, already aware of this designation of a concentrated effort, will certainly discharge their duty to assess and conduct the hearings of the nominees who have not yet been considered, including for the Federal Supreme Court – said Pacheco, in a conversation with journalists.

And added:

— Senator Davi Alcolumbre is aware of this concentrated effort, as are all the other senators. I really believe that the commissions will hold hearings, we will be able to appreciate the names in the plenary so that you can exercise the sovereignty of the decision. Concentrated effort is designed and I believe it will be as beneficial as possible.

Asked if he was considering taking the nomination to the Supreme Court directly to the plenary, if Alcolumbre resists in ordering it at the end of the month, Pacheco avoided answering directly. According to him, it is necessary to work with the “real and concrete” hypothesis that the commissions are going to carry out their work of making the hearings, following the normality. Pacheco assured that the Senate will fulfill its duty.

Despite the Senate president’s optimistic posture, people connected to Alcolumbre claim that there is no agreement and that he is not willing to guide Mendonça’s nomination in the week of concentrated effort, scheduled to take place between November 30th and December 3rd.