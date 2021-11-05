Pacheco says that the Senate has a ‘sense of urgency’ and does not rule out voting the PEC of the precatório in the CCJ

Proposed Amendment to the Constitution was approved in the first vote in the Chamber and will be voted again next week

MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTENT President of the House stated that other matters have already come from the Chamber and were appreciated by the CCJ



the president of Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) said it is possible to vote for PEC of Precatório for the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), which is chaired by Davi Alcolumbre. In a conversation with journalists held this Thursday, 4, Pacheco said that the House has a “sense of urgency” regarding the consideration of the matter. “We have a sense of urgency, be approved in the Chamber and being taken straight to the Senate is a possibility that exists. We cannot rule out appreciation for the CCJ and I see in Davi Alcolumbre this sense of urgency in the PEC dos Precatórios”, he said. To go to the Senate, the PEC must be approved in the second vote in the Chamber of Deputies, which is scheduled for next Tuesday, 9. “When I refer to a sense of urgency, it is not necessarily in relation to the PEC but to the response what needs to be given in relation to court orders and what is the fiscal space for the solution, the obligation to respect the spending ceiling and the social program”, continued the senator, who reinforced that other projects coming from the Chamber have already been considered at the CCJ.