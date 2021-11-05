Palmeiras lineup: Jorge trains with the ball, and Abel has the entire squad at his disposal | palm trees

The squad of Palmeiras held another training session on Thursday afternoon, aiming at the game on Sunday, at 16:00 (GMT), against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, by Brasileirão.

For the first time, left-back Jorge participated in the activities with the ball alongside the squad, after recovering from a muscle injury.

Thus, coach Abel Ferreira had all the athletes from the current squad in the activity this Thursday.

In the first part, the Portuguese man led a tactical exercise with the group, improving transitions, markings, positioning, among other aspects of the game.

In the sequence, the players from the offensive and defensive sectors were separated into two fields, where they carried out specific work for the positions.

With the entire squad at their disposal, a probable selection of Palmeiras for the match against Santos is Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez (Jorge); Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo), Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

Palmeiras is the vice-leader of Brasileirão, with 52 points, ten behind Atlético-MG.

