Paracatu wins a medical specialties center with capacity to serve more than 400 people a day

This Thursday (4th) opened the Medical Specialties Center (CEM), in the Santa Lúcia district. The Center will be part of the Municipality’s secondary care and will be an important link between primary care and the hospital, ensuring better care and coverage in the hospital network for the population of Paracatuense.

The ceremony was attended by the secretaries of state for health, Fábio Baccheretti Vitor, and for government, Igor Eto. Mayor Igor Santos signed a term in which Paracatu will benefit from the creation of 20 neonatal ICU beds.

Estimated to serve more than 400 patients a day, the Specialty Center will be inaugurated in the space of the former Santa Lúcia hospital, which previously housed hospital care and medical clinic. With the new management and the support of some businessmen in the region, the work, which had been stopped for almost five years, was resumed and completed in nine months.

“This is a historic day for the health of Paracatu and a victory for our society, which will be able to count on a wide network of services concentrated in one place. CEM is the beginning of a great advance in our health, which has potential to become a reference in the Northwest of Minas”, said Vinicius Biulchi, Municipal Health Secretary.

CEM will offer the following specialties: Angiology, Mastology, Social Worker, Neurology, Biomedicine, Nutrition, Cardiology, Obstetrics, General Physician, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Otorhinolaryngology, Endocrinology, Pediatrics, Nursing, Psychology, Pharmacology, Psychiatry, Physiotherapy, Radiology, Speech Therapy, Rheumatology, Gynecology and Urology.

In addition to all these specialties, the Center will also have the Advanced External Collection Post of Hemominas, a partnership that will provide the population with the possibility of donating blood in Paracatu, no longer needing to travel to Patos de Minas.

Mayor Igor Santos celebrates this achievement for the people of Paracatuense. “This is Paracatu’s most effective birthday gift. We are proud to inaugurate the Medical Specialties Center, expanding the service network and guaranteeing our people excellent medical care, concentrating various specialties in one place. With the commitment to build a new time for the health of our Municipality, we are achieving great achievements”, declares the mayor

The CEM will operate from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm, and the Women’s Clinic, Alto do Córrego Post, Rural Clinic and Physiotherapy Clinic will compose the Center.