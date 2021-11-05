Parana PM kills six bank robbery suspects in a city in the interior; see videos

Two managed to flee the city of Três Barras do Paraná, where they were trying to rob Banco do Brasil and Sicredi branches.

Disclosure / PMPR Police show material seized from the group, which used ‘Novo Cangaço’ tactics



THE Military police of Paraná killed in a clash six suspected of trying to commit a robbery to bank branches in the city of Three Bars of Paraná, which is 392 kilometers from Curitiba, with methods of the ‘new bandit‘. Two members of the group are at large. The case happened at dawn on Wednesday, 4, and according to the Police, the criminals arrived in the city during the night in two cars and blocked the main access roads to the city with trees, before trying to attack Banco do Brasil and Sicredi branches. , with each group attacking one. The police were received by gunfire when they arrived at the place where the crime was taking place, and five suspects were reportedly killed in the shooting. One was reportedly rescued and later died, while two managed to escape.

According to the corporation, 3 rifles (2 of the model 556 and an AK 47), 2 12 caliber weapons, 1 pistol, 1 Glock, bulletproof vests, several loaded magazines and a snail magazine with a capacity of 100 rounds were seized at the scene. . There were explosives in the criminals’ bodies and in the vehicles used in the action. During the exchange of fire one of the explosives was triggered. The roads near the site were closed for analysis by the bomb squad and released around 3:00 pm, without further explosions. There are no records of injuries among police officers or residents. The action recalls similar cases such as those that occurred in Criciúma (SC) and Araçatuba (SP) in 2021, as well as an action that would have been prevented in Varginha by the Minas Gerais Military Police, which killed 26 suspects.