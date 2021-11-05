Patria Fund takes the frequency of 700 MHz with a premium of 805%

In a fulminating bid, not to give a chance to price spikes, the Pátria Fund, controller of the operator Winity, becomes the newest mobile telephony service provider in the country. It won the national frequency of 700 MHz, for the amount of R$ 1,427,872,491.87. The minimum price for this frequency was R$ 157.6 million, which means that the premium achieved was 805%. The 5G auction promoted by Anatel is being held today, November 4th.

PUBLICITY





The Highiline group, which participates in the auction through the company NK 108 and the MVNO operator Datora, which participates in the auction through the company VDF, also made a bid by frequency, but given the value presented by Winity, they did not even dispute new bids. Highine made a proposal for R$333.33 million and Datora for R$318 million.

The coverage obligations assumed by the group are

By December 2023 – connect 40% of cities without 4G and offer mobile service to 10% of federal highways

Until December 2024 – connect 70% of locations with 4G and offer mobile service on 20% of federal highways

Until December 2025 – connect 100% of locations with 4G and 50% of roads

By December 2026 – connecting 70% of the roads

Until December 2027 – connect 70% of the roads

Until December 2029 – connecting 90% of the roads

PUBLICITY