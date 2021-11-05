Patrícia Abravanel shows her children with Silvio Santos in a rare appearance

The presenter Patrícia Abravanel surprised by sharing a beautiful family photo

the presenter Patricia Abravanel caught a very cute moment of the children. She is the proud mother of three children. First-born Peter, age seven, Jane, age three, and baby Senor, age two. the daughter of Silvio Santos She is usually very discreet about her family and tries to keep her heirs away from fame.

This Wednesday (3rd), she delighted by showing the little ones on her social networks. At the click, Jane and Senor are seated in front of the notebook in the living room of the luxurious family mansion, in Alphaville, an upscale area of ​​São Paulo. Along with the siblings, another child appears. Apparently, this is cousin Nina. The little one is the daughter of Renata Abravanel.

The presenter photographed the beautiful trio sitting on a rug and attentively watching the program of their grandfather, Silvio Santos. “I call to learn the PSS paintings and look what happens? This grandpa is so loved!”, he admired Patricia Abravanel.

Recently, Peter, Jane and Senor made a rare appearance alongside their father. They were in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte. In the click, the three brothers are on a beach drinking a Popsicle. Soon, the photo received a lot of comments from fans of the family.

“Beautiful! How big they are,” noted one netizen. Another said, “your children are beautiful and blessed.” Another described: “a special moment with the little brothers, they will always remember”. And still another pondered: “Childhood is the best part of all ages, when they are well taken care of of course!”

A follower pleaded for the daughter of Patricia Abravanel: “Janinha is beautiful, a real princess”. Another praised: “what a beautiful photo with the children, childhood memories”. And one guaranteed: “happiness is having the simple things in life. Family is everything. And yours is very beautiful. Congratulations!”.

“What a wonderful daughter,” joked a fan. Another wished: “what blessings, may God cover you with health and peace to enjoy every moment with your inheritances”. While another recommended: “take advantage that they grow too fast, this group is very cute”.

