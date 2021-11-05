Paulinho goes to Corinthians and can start training at CT “at any time”

Paulinho was at CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday morning to visit the place, see friends and, of course, talk to Corinthians leaders.

It’s not the first time that the midfielder showed up at the Corinthians training center this year, but this time the 33-year-old player arrived without a contract and aware of the club’s interest in reviving the partnership that worked so well in the past.

Since his split with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, Paulinho has been invited by Corinthians to use the CT structure to maintain his physical conditioning, as he will not be able to defend any other team in 2021.

According to directors heard by Sports Gazette, there hasn’t been a definition yet, but everyone made it clear that Paulinho can start training “at any time”, “whenever he wants”, even without a signed commitment.

The theme, by the way, was addressed by President Duilio Monteiro Alves on Wednesday.

“You can come here to train regardless of whether we get it right. Any athlete who’s been here has open doors. Paulinho doesn’t even speak, besides everything he’s a friend. He knows that. We’ll see a contract later and at the right time”, commented the agent to Hi!Cast, without hiding the desire to hire the athlete.

“We talked a lot before closing the window and this is no secret. We ended up not getting it right and he went on with his life. Paulinho is a desire and I think all Corinthians want him here again. He won everything at Corinthians with race and delivery, it’s our face. I really want to have him here, the coach too. He’s an incredible person and the quality is indisputable. It’s a possibility, but it’s still early.”

Information about Paulinho’s visit to CT was initially published by ge.

Alvinegra’s board understands that Paulinho fits into the planning set for 2022, without the need for any extra effort, and maintains conversations with the player.

At the Alvinegra summit there is the understanding that hiring Paulinho in 2021 could compromise the budget and, perhaps, even become unfeasible. Therefore, the fact that the possibility was opened for January 2022 was celebrated internally.

In addition to the financial part, Corinthians hopes that Paulinho’s affective relationship with the club and the recent signings of great athletes, such as Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian, will be enough to win the competition.

Corinthians is aware that the more than three months that Paulinho will have to resolve his future took any rush from the player and his representatives to a definition.

Competition must also be heavy, which makes Corinthians curb any atmosphere of excitement behind the scenes. It is certain that big clubs, not only from Brazil, will make a proposal behind the wheel.

The scenario makes Paulinho’s return to Corinthians depend more on the player’s will than on the club itself, but the climate of optimism is great.

The former shirt 8 of Timão always made clear the importance of the opinion of his family and his preference for Europe. None of this, however, takes away the hope of the Corinthians, whether they are fans or leaders.

For Corinthians, Paulinho made 167 games, scored 34 goals and participated in four titles: Campeonato Brasileiro (2011), Copa Libertadores da América (2012), Club World Cup (2012) and Campeonato Paulista (2013).

Leave your comment