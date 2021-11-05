Paulinho starts training at Corinthians this Friday, still not linked to the club | corinthians

The defensive midfielder Paulinho was not only at the Corinthians CT last Thursday morning for his first visit to the site, but will also start training regularly there from this Friday, even though he is still not connected to what his club could be for 2022. Timão was the place chosen to keep in shape.

Free since he terminated with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, the player received from the board the signal that “the doors are open” for him to use the structure of CT Joaquim Grava. So, it started using the internal part of the place and now it should advance in activities.

Corinthians’ board of directors handles the issue carefully and avoids digging into any situation, but it is certain that the parties are already talking and an agreement for 2022 is underway. Even so, Paulinho’s training in 2021 will be individual and without a formal bond with the club.

Paulinho knows how much the club can pay in salaries, but both parties keep saying that nothing has been agreed. Everyone at the club, however, demonstrates confidence in an arrangement. The recent proposal is smaller than the one made in the middle of the year, but considered very good by the alvinegra summit.

People close to the wheel point out that a return to Corinthians “would be good for everyone”. Working abroad since 2013, he understands that it is a good time to return to Brazil. At the club, there are those who say that the midfielder would have already given his word to return in 2022.

As the player can no longer take the field this year, Corinthians is in no hurry to close the deal, much less announce it.

Paulinho has a close relationship with the current Corinthians directors – formed by top hats with whom he spent time at the club – and with some athletes from the current cast, such as Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto.

Although still facing financial difficulties, Corinthians believes it is feasible to hire the idol at this time. However, to close the accounts for 2021 in the blue, the club expects to raise R$ 80 million from player sales by the end of the year.

For Timão, Paulinho played 167 games and scored 34 goals from 2010 to 2013. The defensive midfielder was champion of the Libertadores and of the Mundial, in 2012, after having won the Brazilian Championship, in 2011. He was also champion of São Paulo in 2013.