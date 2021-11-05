Paulo Guedes says he needs help from the Judiciary to solve the court orders | Economy

“To respect a command of the Legislative, which is the ceiling [de gastos], we need help from the Judiciary, which is precisely to submit these expenses to the ceiling [com os precatórios]”, said Guedes during the 3rd Mercosur International Trade Conference, held at the headquarters of the National Trade Confederation (CNC), in Rio de Janeiro.

The minister participated in the event, which was attended by the vice president of the Republic Hamilton Mourão, via web conference. He pointed out that court orders are the “4th largest public expenditure in terms of growth, of almost R$ 40 billion from one year to the next”, which has made it impossible to predict the fulfillment of the spending ceiling imposed by the Legislative Branch.

Guedes emphasized that “the judiciary pushed us against the roof, making social programs unfeasible” and, therefore, the government needs the understanding of both powers in view of the difficulty in complying with the rule.

“We will never question the merits of court decisions. Absolutely, they have to be met, all of them. Now, one thing is the feasibility of a budget and the predictability of these expenses”, he highlighted.

Precatório are debts of the Union to individuals, legal entities, states and municipalities recognized in definitive court decisions, that is, which are no longer subject to appeals and must be paid by the government.

The PEC will allow the payment of precatory payments in installments from 2022 onwards. The objective is to make room in the government budget to make the R$ 400 social program Auxílio Brasil viable.

Parliamentarians still need to vote on the so-called highlights (specific suggestions for changing the main text) and the second round. According to Arthur Lira, this should happen until Tuesday (9).